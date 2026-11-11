UK Govt Orders Poultry Restrictions As Avian Flu Spreads

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: The UK government ordered Wednesday all large poultry flocks in England to be kept inside due to "increased risk" from escalating avian influenza cases, as wild birds migrate to Britain.

The mandatory order -- aimed at protecting poultry and other captive birds, and which takes effect Friday -- will apply to keepers with 50 or more poultry birds.

Those who sell or give away eggs or poultry products must also comply.

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The move follows officials confirming four bird flu cases in domestic poultry in Britain between September 30 and an updated November 6 assessment.

In that update, officials raised the risk level for wild birds across Britain from medium to high, after 16 cases of one strain were detected in various species in England over the same period.

The government also announced it was introducing immediate mandatory biosecurity measures, including disinfecting footwear, and cleansing and disinfecting housing and concrete walkways regularly.

"Bird keepers are urged to comply with the housing measures and to exercise robust biosecurity, remaining alert for any signs of disease and reporting suspected disease immediately," UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said in a statement.

The government ministry responsible for the sector said it did not "currently anticipate any impact overall on the availability of Christmas turkeys or other seasonal poultry for consumers".

It also said the risk to human health from avian influenza remains very low.

