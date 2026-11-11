QCB Governor Inaugurates 'Madar' Innovation Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani inaugurated Wednesday "Madar" Innovation Center in a strategic move aimed at supporting the development of the financial sector, in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy and the FinTech Strategy, and consolidating Qatar's position as a leading hub for financial innovation.

In a statement, QCB said that "Madar" Center is a space designed to support innovators, FinTech companies and financial institutions in developing and testing innovative solutions in the financial sector by providing access to testing and piloting environments, drawing on specialized expertise, and collaborating with relevant stakeholders, all of which support the use of emerging technologies in developing advanced financial infrastructure.

QCB indicated that the launch of the "Madar" Center marks the beginning of a sustainable path of cooperation and integration among various stakeholders in the FinTech ecosystem, transforming innovative ideas and solutions into added value that contributes to supporting Qatar's competitiveness, enhancing the future of financial services in the country, and strengthening its ability to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the financial sector.