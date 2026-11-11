QCAA Launches Its New Strategy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani today launched the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority's (QCAA) new strategy under the slogan“Leading the Sky, Inspired by Vision,” during a ceremony attended by several high-ranking state officials.

The strategy is guided by a vision to establish a leading global civil aviation ecosystem that enhances safety and ensures secure and sustainable air transport, reinforcing the State of Qatar's international standing and leadership in civil aviation. Its mission reflects QCAA's role in empowering and supporting the sector, strengthening integration across its components, and promoting air connectivity and innovation.

This aligns with Qatar's aspirations for excellence and leadership and the ambitions and objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. The strategy also complements the Ministry of Transport Strategy 2025-2030, which envisions an integrated, secure, resilient and sustainable transport ecosystem.

During the ceremony, Mohamed bin Faleh al-Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA, said:“We are pleased to launch QCAA's new strategy today. It represents an important step towards a more advanced and prosperous future and a key milestone in enhancing our readiness to adapt to change, address challenges and seize opportunities. It aligns with Qatar's aspirations and the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, while complementing the Ministry of Transport Strategy.”

He emphasised that the strategy provides a regulatory framework and a comprehensive roadmap through which QCAA will develop the aviation ecosystem, improve operational efficiency and enhance air connectivity. This will strengthen the sector's ability to keep pace with global growth and developments, reinforcing Qatar's standing and leadership in civil aviation.

Al-Hajri added:“We have developed this strategy based on a comprehensive, forward-looking vision to uphold the highest standards of safety and security, empower national talent and support the sector's sustainable growth. We reaffirm QCAA's commitment to improving the quality of its programmes and services, adopting modern best practices and enhancing organisational performance to realise this vision, guided by the core values that underpin our work.”

He also reaffirmed QCAA's commitment to overseeing the strategy's implementation with dedication and responsibility in the coming period and translating it into pioneering initiatives, promising projects and tangible achievements. These efforts will reinforce Qatar's standing and leadership in civil aviation and contribute to sustainable development, in line with QCAA's direction and future ambitions.

The ceremony featured a video highlighting the strategy's key objectives, including strengthening safety, security and environmental sustainability standards, reinforcing Qatar's position as a leader in air transport, and digitising operational and regulatory processes.

The video also presented the strategy's values relating to security and safety, sustainability and resilience, innovation and leadership, and its pillars of operational efficiency, regulatory excellence and international influence. It also outlined key development initiatives and projects that QCAA plans to implement in the next phase in partnership with relevant entities.

These will enhance the readiness of Qatar's civil aviation ecosystem to address future challenges and capitalise on growth opportunities, strengthening the country's regional and international standing in this vital sector.

Qatar Civil Aviation Authority QCAA environmental sustainability Ministry of Transport Strategy 2025-2030