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Al-Misnad Attends Paris Peace Forum 2026


Date: 2026-11-11 02:20:23

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation, Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad participated in the Paris Peace Forum 2026. The event brought together a distinguished group of political leaders, diplomats, and representatives from international organizations and institutions.

Held under the theme 'From Sovereignty to Cooperation', the forum addresses key topics, including peace, geopolitics, and international security; emerging technologies and artificial intelligence; development, the economy, and health; as well as the environment, climate, and the planet.

Paris Peace Forum 2026

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Gulf Times

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