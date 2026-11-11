Defense Stocks Wrap Up November 10, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI anddefense stocks, reports on defense stocks trading on for Tuesday November 10th.

With stocks down today overall as the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing red, major aerospace and defense stocks traded higher with sector leaders across the board seeing gains.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) closed at 603.12 +14.93 (+2.54%). The stock had a day's high of 605.81.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq:VWAV ), a technology company focused on advanced defense and autonomous systems today announced the addition of six unmanned aerial system configurations to its STRATUM Aerial Systems portfolio.

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The stock traded as high as $1.41 during the day but closed at 1.2700 -0.0800 (-5.93%).

Each of the six platforms has been developed and field tested and is commercially available from the Company. As with other unmanned systems, each platform may be supplied in its standard configuration or customized to meet a customer's specific deployment requirements and the regulatory requirements of the jurisdiction in which it will operate. The Company has not to date received any purchase order for, or recognized any revenue from, any of these platforms, and interoperability between the aerial platforms and the Company's unmanned ground systems has not yet been demonstrated. Sale, export and operation of each platform remain subject to applicable export-control authorizations and regulatory approvals.

The aerial platforms build on VisionWave's unmanned systems portfolio, including the VARAN unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), and advance the Company's strategy to offer an integrated range of autonomous ground and aerial solutions for defense, security and commercial applications.

The six platforms address a range of operational requirements, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), tactical resupply, heavy-lift logistics, specialist mission support, aerial precision support and counter-unmanned aerial system (counter-UAS) operations.

The platforms incorporate electro-optical and thermal sensing, AI-assisted navigation and tracking, long-range communications and mission-specific payload configurations.

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Grumman ( href="">NYSE: NO ) closed green at $548.61 +9.54 (+1.77%).

RTX (NYSE: RTX ) ended the day at 200.27 +3.96 (+2.02%). Yesterday Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, demonstrated its DeepStrikeTM JR3 solution for the U.S. Army's Joint Reduced Range Rocket program during a third successful flight test. DeepStrike JR3 is designed to replace the U.S. Army's Reduced Range Practice Rocket. The latest test reinforces the system's reliability, affordability and readiness to meet the U.S. Army's growing training requirements.

During the recent test at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., Raytheon rapidly fired multiple JR3 rounds and demonstrated several key performance attributes, including launch pod container reusability and maintainability, range, trajectory, accuracy and visibility of the marking solution to increase training effectiveness.

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General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD ) closed at 367.44 +5.37 (+1.48%).

Auto stock Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA ) lit up Canadian social media today on news that crushed the auto industry yet again with more job losses. Stellantis and Roshel, a Canadian-based defense technology company, today announce an Asset Purchase Agreement under which Roshel will acquire the Brampton Assembly Plant and associated equipment from Stellantis for an undisclosed amount.

The companies are also establishing a strategic cooperation framework to explore future global collaboration opportunities across vehicle technologies and related services in the defence industry.

The stock closed down at 4.2600 -0.1600 (-3.62%)

In May 2022, the Liberal government committed $529 million (matched by $513 million from Ontario) to support a $3.6 billion project to retool Stellantis's existing vehicle assembly plants in Windsor and Brampton for EV production.

The real life impact of the sale is over two thousand auto workers lost their jobs. Standing outside of the plant in Brampton, Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre demanded that Stellantis repay "every penny" of federal subsidies and support after the automaker announced the sale of its Brampton assembly plant. He also demanded Prime Minister Mark Carney fire Industry Minister Melanie Joly for her failure.

Most Canadian defense stocks were down today but MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA ) closed up at 43.92 +0.51 (+1.17%) following news.

MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry and prime contractor for the Globalstar 2-R mission confirms all eight of the replenishment satellites launched in August, among the 17 satellites destined for Globalstar, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GSAT) existing low Earth orbit constellation, have successfully completed initial functional tests. Electric orbit raising has also begun for the first two satellites, and as the orbital planes move into alignment for the remaining six satellites, Globalstar and MDA Space conduct in-orbit testing of the payload and bus functionality.

Orbit raising for all satellites of the first set will continue with the support of Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), which designed, built and commissioned the satellite platforms, to reach the last testing altitude before they are maneuvered to their final orbit. The final stages of integration were recently completed at MDA Space in Montreal, Quebec, for the remaining batch of nine satellites on order. Both sets, totaling 17 satellites, will replenish Globalstar's HIBLEO constellation, which supports direct-to-device satellite-enabled services on select mobile phones and IoT applications.

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