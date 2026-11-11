Fed Rate Hike Debate Persists Among Influencers On X Despite Fall In Oil Prices

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from GlobalData Plc (LSE:DATA).

The recent release of the October 2026 US inflation report has intensified debate among economists and market commentators on the "X" social media platform over the Federal Reserve's next policy move. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in October, while core inflation rose 0.3% for the third consecutive month. Although some influencers believe the increase reflects the delayed impact of earlier energy price rises, others warn that persistent price pressures across the wider economy could warrant further monetary tightening. The discussion highlights growing uncertainty over whether falling oil prices will ease inflation sufficiently to influence the Federal Reserve's December decision, according to GlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.

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Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData's Social Media Analytics Platform:

Robin Brook, Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution:

Joseph Brusuelas, Chief Economist and Principal at RSM US LLP:

Arindrajit Dube, Provost Professor of Economics at University of Massachusetts Amherst:

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