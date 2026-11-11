AI Stock Coreweave, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRWV) Soars On Breakout Quarter

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues a news and trading alert for CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRWV ).

CoreWeave is up and trending making the AI stock story thrive again with retail investors following strong third quarter results.

The stock is currently trading at 60.03 +11.30 (+23.18%) on volume of over 79 million shares. The stock had a morning high of $60.52.

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CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Customer Wins across AI Labs, Hyperscalers, and Enterprises

Partner of choice for leading enterprises and AI pioneers, including Canva, Mirendil, Parallel Web Systems, Serve Robotics, Substack, and Wayve Expanded relationships with existing enterprise and AI native customers including Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Cohere, Hippocratic AI, Jane Street, OpenAI, and Perplexity

Continued Rapid Scaling of Purpose-Built AI Infrastructure

Added more than 200 MWs of active power to reach over 1.7 GW, doubling our active footprint since the start of the year Grew total contracted power more than 900 MW to over 4.6 GW, while further diversifying portfolio of providers and expanding powered land footprint Broadened our international footprint to more than 1.3 GW of contracted power including India, Indonesia, and Spain

Key Technology Leadership Milestones

Launched CoreWeave Forge, the AI development environment that integrates training, inference, evaluation, and agent development workflows, bringing frontier capabilities to the next generation of AI builders across enterprises

Led the transition to the next generation of AI infrastructure

Brought online multi-rack NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 deployments, with the first production workloads for Cognition on the platform achieving 4.8x greater token throughput than GB200 NVL72 Announced support for NVIDIA Vera, the first CPU designed for AI agents, to support rapid growth of post-training and agentic workloads

Broadened enterprise AI capabilities of CoreWeave Cloud

Introduced Physical AI Field Engineering, embedding CoreWeave engineers with customer teams to turn proprietary data into production AI Established the CoreWeave Partner Network, a curated ecosystem of production-validated integrations spanning observability, security, and data infrastructure, with partners including Grafana Labs, CrowdStrike, and VAST Data

Continued to set the standard for AI cloud performance

Became the only provider to earn SemiAnalysis' Platinum ClusterMAX(TM) rating three consecutive times Delivered record-setting MLPerf(R) Inference v6.1 performance, achieving highest server throughput among cloud providers using an NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack

Strengthening Financial Position

Raised approximately $4.2 billion through an upsized offering of convertible senior notes Established inaugural at-the-market equity program for up to 35 million shares of Class A common stock Closed the $2.6 billion DDTL 5.5 Facility, CoreWeave's first financing facility designed to support shorter-duration customer contracts

Other Noteworthy Updates

Expanded support for sovereign and public-sector AI workloads through a collaboration with Leidos to deliver secure AI cloud capabilities for defense, national security, and intelligence missions Selected to deliver a fully managed AI cloud environment supporting biological research for DARPA alongside Parallel Works Entered into a multi-year agreement with Solidigm securing priority access to enterprise SSD capacity

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