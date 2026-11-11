AI Stock Cloud Stock Nebius (Nasdaq: NBIS) Gains On Third Quarter Expectations Following Coreweave's (Nasdaq:CRWV) Success

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues a news and trading alert for Nebius Group N.V. (Nasdaq: NBIS )

Nebius Group will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2026, before market open. Investors are betting on strong third quarter results from the company following on CoreWeave's (Nasdaq:CRWV ) breakout quarter that sent the stock soaring today. November 11.2026..

On October 22ndNebius Group announced that it has entered into a $3.5 billion senior secured facility provided by Citi.

Advertisement

The facility provides access to capital at attractive rates to support Nebius's global capacity build-out, and advances the company's diversified and sequenced funding strategy.

It complements a funding base that includes customer prepayments and operating cash flows with other financing mechanisms.

This provides flexibility over the timing and structure of further external capital-raising as the company continues to execute on its global build-out plans.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future - from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide. Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

Full news

Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Learn how to be a featured AI stock

>