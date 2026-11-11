Pimenov Claims 50M Rifle 3 Positions Title At Lusail Shooting Complex

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dmitrii Pimenov produced a record-breaking performance to win the men's 50m rifle 3 positions title at the ISSF Shooting World Championship Doha, setting a World Junior Record with 362.8 points at the Lusail Shooting Complex.

Slovakia's Patrik Jany took silver with 357.2 points, while India's Niraj Kumar claimed bronze with 346.5.

Pimenov controlled the final from the early stages, building his score in the kneeling and prone positions before maintaining his advantage through the standing series.

Jany's second-place finish earned Slovakia another medal in Doha. However, under the Olympic qualification rules, each athlete can secure only one quota place for their country. As Jany had already earned a quota place in the 10m Air Rifle, he was not eligible for a second.

The quota place therefore went to Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg, who finished fourth with 335.9 points. Pimenov secured a quota place for Russia with his victory, while Kumar's bronze also earned India a place.

India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished fifth with 323.7 points, followed by Croatia's Petar Gorsa (313.0), France's Romain Aufrere (302.1) and Switzerland's Jan Lochbihler (300.8).

In the men's 50m three-position rifle team competition, the Czech Republic won gold with 1,754 points, Norway took silver with 1,752 and India claimed bronze with 1,751.

China continued to lead the medal standings with 26 medals, including 13 gold, six silver and seven bronze. India remained second with 10 medals (two gold, five silver and three bronze), followed by South Korea with nine (two gold, four silver and three bronze).

Norway stayed fourth with five medals (two gold, two silver and one bronze), while the Czech Republic was fifth with five (two gold, one silver and two bronze).

Lusail Shooting Complex ISSF Shooting World Championship Doha shooting