Qatari Rally Ace Al-Attiyah Set For Jeddah Baja Battle With Al-Rajhi

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah will be the star attraction at this weekend's Jeddah Baja Rally as the six-time Dakar Rally winner takes on Saudi Toyota Rally Championship defending champion Yazeed al-Rajhi in the second round of the series.

The three-day event of Saudi Arabia's premier all-terrain series is based at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit (JCC) and has attracted a field of 22 cars, nine motorcycles and five quads. Action gets underway with a Prologue of 10km on Thursday afternoon.

Competitors will then tackle selective sections of 74.50km and 85.53km on Friday, followed by an 82.57km stage on Saturday to bring the rally to a close.

Al-Attiyah faces a strong challenge from six-time event winner al-Rajhi, who claimed victories in 2014-15 and from 2022 to 2025.

The Riyadh-based driver is seeking to retain his Saudi Rally Championship title in an Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux GR, but al-Attiyah will be looking to spoil his bid as the championship enters its second round.

The Qatari narrowly got the better of al-Rajhi at the opening Saudi Baja round in late January and holds a slender lead in the drivers' championship to take to the final two rounds in Jeddah and Al Qassim next month. Al-Attiyah has entered the event with French navigator Max Delfino in a bid to wrest the title from al-Rajhi's clutches for the first time. He drives a two-wheel drive Optimus MD with which he won the recent FIA Middle East Baja Cup.

The remainder of the Ultimate field is dominated by Nissans in the hands of Saudi drivers, including Fahad al-Marmass, Faris Khalaf al-Moshna, Mohammed al-Tuwaijri and Khalaf Joan al-Shammeri.

Saleh Al-Saif has won the Challenger title on three of the four occasions it has been a part of the Jeddah event and he returns to defend his title in a G Rally Team OT3. Dania Akeel and Sebastien Delaunay finished third overall at the opening round in a Toyota Hilux GR and are also looking to finish on the top step of the podium. They will compete in the Challenger category with a Taurus T3 Max.

Emirati Mohammed al-Balooshi has never won the Jeddah round of the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship but he starts as the top motorcycle seed on a Husqvarna after finishing third at the Saudi Baja in January. His brother Sultan has also made the journey from the UAE, where the MX Ride Dubai duo will battle it out with seven Saudi riders for two-wheel supremacy.

Abdulhalim al-Mogheera spearheads the local challenge on a KTM. He won the Jeddah event in 2024 and is chasing points in the local championship. Rivals include Ahmed Olfat, Abdullah al-Jahdali and Ibrahim al-Jaralla.

Motorsport Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah Jeddah Baja Rally Saudi Rally Championship