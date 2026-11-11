Qatar Gears Up For T100 Triathlon World Tour Final For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar ia set to host the T100 Triathlon World Tour Final for the second consecutive year, bringing the global triathlon season to a close in an event organised by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), in collaboration with Visit Qatar and in partnership with the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation.

The championship will take place in Lusail from December 10 to 12, with the world's leading professional athletes competing for the season's titles along a course comprising a 2km swim, an 80km cycling leg and an 18km run.

The professional women's race is scheduled for Friday, December 11, followed by the men's professional race on Saturday, December 12.

A series of accompanying races and activities will also be organised for amateur athletes alongside the elite competitions.

The opening day will feature introductory running races over 5km and 1km, followed on Friday by a sprint triathlon comprising a 750m swim, a 20km cycling leg and a 5km run.

Saturday's programme will include a 100km open triathlon and the T100 Age Group World Championship, in which qualified amateur athletes will compete for world titles.

MAJOR EVENTS LINED UP IN DOHA

Doha will also host several other major endurance sporting events, offering participants a variety of opportunities to test their physical capabilities through running, swimming, cycling and multisport challenges.

Among the highlights is the ninth edition of the Qatar East-to-West Ultra Marathon, organised by the Qatar Sports for All Federation in collaboration with Qatar Runners. Scheduled for Friday, November 27, the race will start at Doha Corniche and finish at Dukhan Beach, covering a distance of 90km across the country.

The race will be divided into six stages, with water stations and medical support available along the route.

The 2026 edition will feature an expanded participation structure, with 12 categories covering individual and team competitions for both men and women.

Organisers expect between 2,000 and 2,500 runners to take part, building on the success of the previous edition, which attracted participants representing 86 nationalities.

Meanwhile, the 15th edition of the Ooredoo Doha Marathon will take place on Friday, January 15, with organisers expecting around 25,000 runners.

The race will start and finish at Hotel Park, with the 42km route passing through some of Doha's most prominent landmarks, including Souq Waqif and the Old Doha Port.

The event will offer several race categories catering to participants of different abilities and age groups, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10km and 5km races, as well as a family run of approximately 1km. A new 42km relay race will also be introduced, allowing teams of four to compete together.

The 2027 edition will further introduce the Yellow Race, dedicated to blind and visually impaired participants, as part of efforts to promote inclusivity and broaden access to sporting events.

The marathon will also maintain its prestigious standing, having secured the World Athletics Gold Label for the third consecutive year.

Another major highlight on Doha's endurance sports calendar will be the second international edition of the Samla International Race, scheduled for Saturday, January 23. The event is being held under a three-year strategic partnership between Visit Qatar and the Qatar Samla Challenge Club, extending through 2029.

Open to men and women from around the world, Samla is a gruelling, non-stop 100km endurance challenge that participants must complete within 12 hours. The competition combines running, swimming, cycling and kayaking, testing athletes' physical fitness, stamina and versatility.

Participants will begin with a 3km swim, followed by a 21km run and a 22km cycling stage. They will then complete a 4km kayaking leg, followed by a second 22km cycling stage, before tackling the final 28km run to the finish line.

The course will take competitors through the diverse and spectacular natural landscapes between Sealine and Khor Al Adaid.

The race will offer total prize money of $600,000 across the men's and women's categories, with the winner in each category receiving $100,000.

The endurance sports season will conclude with the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Doha, scheduled to take place from March 18 to 20 at the Old Doha Port.

The event will combine open-water swimming, cycling and running over a total distance of 113km.

The main competition, set for Saturday, March 20, will comprise a 1.9km swim in the waters of the Old Doha Port, a 90km cycling course and a 21.1km run passing several of the capital's most prominent landmarks.

The programme will also feature an IRONKIDS race on Friday, March 19, giving young athletes an opportunity to experience the excitement of competition ahead of the main event.

The championship will offer qualifying slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, providing athletes with an opportunity to compete on the international stage.

Qatar T100 Triathlon World Tour Final Professional Triathletes Organisation PTO