Thaye Wins Al Thakira Cup In Style

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nasser Owaida Salem al-Hajri-owned and trained Thaye brought Wednesday evening's racing at QREC's Al Rayyan Racecourse to a spectacular close with a commanding pillar-to-post victory in the Al Thakira Cup, the feature and concluding race of the meeting.

The five-year-old dark bay mare dominated the 1700m Local Thoroughbred Premium Maiden, a Class 6 contest featuring seven runners, leading from the start before powering clear in the straight to secure an impressive four-length victory.

Under jockey Abdulla Rashid al-Hajri, Thaye dictated the pace throughout, making every yard of the running and never allowing her rivals to mount a serious challenge. She maintained her advantage in the closing stages to cross the finish line comfortably ahead of the field.

The victory marked Thaye's first career success, as the Owaida Salem al-Hajri-trained mare opened her winning account in emphatic fashion, delivering a memorable performance to bring the evening's proceedings to a fitting conclusion.

Kadheem Al Shaqab made an emphatic breakthrough in the penultimate race of the day, the 1000m Maiden for Local Purebred Arabian Show Horses, a contest featuring six runners. The four-year-old grey colt, representing Al Rakaben Stud, stormed to a commanding 41⁄2-length victory under Mohammed Moussa for trainer Dr Fahad Salman al-Hajri. Having finished runner-up on his seasonal debut just two weeks earlier, Kadheem Al Shaqab went one better on his return, opening his winning account on his 7th career start.

The meeting began with Harmonised making a remarkable improvement on her previous appearance to open her winning account with a 43⁄4-length pillar-to-post success. Billythekid Pompadour followed with a thrilling late victory in the Purebred Arabian Handicap, snatching the lead in the final strides to record his second career win. Al Gamamah then made a successful seasonal return, securing her 6th career victory with a well-judged performance over 1900m.

RESULTS

9th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Al Thakira Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Thakira Cup, Local Thoroughbred Premium Maiden

Thaye, Owaida Salem al-Hajri, Abdulla Rashid al-Hajri

Maiden Local Purebred Arabian Show Horses

Kadheem Al Shaqab, Dr Fahad Salman al-Hajri, Mohammed Moussa

Thoroughbred Conditions, Fillies & Mares

September Leaves, Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap

Al Mutaghatris, Hamad al-Jehani, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80

Noble Patron, Mohammed Balasim al-Jumaili, Salman Fahad al-Hajri

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-55

Al Gamamah, Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim al-Malki, Patrick Cosgrave

Purebred Arabian Handicap 50-70

Billythekid Pompadour, Mohd Ahmed Mohd Hasan al-Sulaiti, Alberto Sanna

Thoroughbred Handicap 0-60

Harmonised, Hamad al-Jehani, Nicolas Baudet

Nasser Owaida Salem al-Hajri Thaye QREC Al Rayyan Racecourse