Gabelli Multimedia Trust Continues Monthly Distributions Declares Monthly Distributions Totaling $0.22 Per Share
|Distribution Month
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Per Share
|January
|January 14, 2027
|January 22, 2027
|$0.07
|February
|February 11, 2027
|February 19, 2027
|$0.07
|March
|March 17, 2027
|March 24, 2027
|$0.08
The Fund currently intends to make monthly cash distributions of all or a portion of its investment company taxable income (which includes ordinary income and realized net short term capital gains) to common shareholders. The Fund also intends to make annual distributions of its realized net long term capital gains, if any. The Fund, however, may make more than one capital gain distribution to avoid paying U.S. federal excise tax. A portion of each distribution may be a return of capital. Various factors will affect the level of the Fund's income. To permit the Fund to maintain more stable distributions, the Fund may from time to time distribute more or less than the entire amount of income earned in a particular period. The Fund's distribution policy may be modified from time to time by the Board as it deems appropriate, including in light of market and economic conditions and the Fund's current, expected and historical earnings and investment performance. Because the Fund's monthly distributions are subject to modification by the Board at any time and the Fund's income will fluctuate, there can be no assurance that the Fund will pay distributions at a particular rate or frequency.
Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2026 would be deemed 100% from paid-in capital on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2026 will be made after year end and can vary from the monthly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2026 distributions in early 2027 via Form 1099-DIV.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund's distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:
Carter Austin
(914) 921-5475
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $252 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).
NYSE: GGT
CUSIP – 36239Q109
Investor Relations Contact:
Carter Austin
(914) 921-5475
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