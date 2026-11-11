Groove Technology Solutions Launches Enhanced Digital Signage Platform Powered By Della OS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Groove Digital Signage powered by Della OS brings AI-driven content creation, advanced scheduling, and portfolio-wide control to hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and other properties, backed by Groove's professional installation and 24/7 U.S.-based support.

Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groove Technology Solutions ("Groove"), a national provider of property technology solutions, today announced the launch of Groove Digital Signage powered by Della OS, an enhanced version of its digital signage platform that makes it easier for property teams to create, schedule, and manage content across individual buildings or entire portfolios.







With Groove Digital Signage powered by Della OS, staff can drag and drop slides into playlists, then publish them to one screen or an entire portfolio from a single dashboard.

Featuring AI-driven content creation and centralized management, Groove Digital Signage helps hotels, senior living and multifamily communities, and other commercial properties deliver engaging communications with no design experience required. The platform is powered by Della OS, a smart building operating system that unifies property and resident technologies. As a master systems integrator for Della OS, Groove backs the platform with end-to-end installation, system integration, staff training, and 24/7 U.S.-based support.

What Groove Digital Signage Does

With Groove Digital Signage powered by Della OS, staff can use a library of ready-to-use, customizable templates to quickly create professional, on-brand content. The platform supports a wide range of uses across property types:



Hospitality: Promote property amenities, display event schedules, communicate guest information, and showcase local attractions.

Senior Living: Share community calendars, dining menus, wellness activities, announcements, and resident celebrations. Multifamily: Highlight amenities, communicate maintenance updates, promote resident events, and share important property announcements.

Properties can also generate additional revenue by offering local advertising and sponsored content across their digital displays.

Smarter Technology. Less Work for Property Teams.

The platform gives operators greater flexibility and control over their digital signage, with capabilities including:



Centralized management: Create, update, and publish content across one screen, one property, or an entire portfolio from a single cloud-based dashboard.

Advanced scheduling: Plan content, playlists, and promotional campaigns in advance to keep information fresh and relevant.

Live screen monitoring: Monitor the status of connected displays remotely.

Emergency messaging: Quickly distribute time-sensitive announcements and critical information across screens. System integrations: Connect digital signage with property management systems, community calendars, amenity schedules, and other supported smart building technologies.

“We know property teams are already stretched thin, and technology should make their jobs easier, not harder,” said Lance Platt, President and CEO of Groove Technology Solutions.“With Groove Digital Signage powered by Della OS, we're giving our customers a smarter, simpler way to communicate with guests and residents, backed by the hands-on service and support they expect from us.”

“Della OS already provides property portfolios with a centralized platform to manage access control, smart locks, and HVAC across multiple locations. We've extended that same enterprise-level management to digital signage, allowing operators to manage every screen across their portfolio from one place while giving individual property teams the flexibility to manage their own content,” said Zaid Kazi, CTO of Della.“Our AI-driven signage creation maps an organization's existing APIs and data models to create meaningful content for residents and guests without the need for a dedicated software or marketing team.”

Groove Digital Signage powered by Della OS is available nationwide for hotels, resorts, campgrounds, senior living communities, multifamily and student housing communities, and other commercial properties.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit getgrooven.com/digitalsignage or call 385-334-4390.

About Groove Technology Solutions

Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of property technology solutions for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove delivers end-to-end services including managed TV, Wi-Fi and phone, digital signage, smart building technology, access control and security, and structured cabling infrastructure. Every solution is designed, installed, and supported by Groove's U.S.-based, in-house team. Learn more at getgrooven.com.

About Della

Della helps property owners simplify operations through Della OS, a unified smart building software platform. Della OS brings building technologies such as access control, smart locks, HVAC, and digital signage into a single system, giving property teams real-time visibility and centralized control across their portfolios. Learn more at dellaos.com.

Press Inquiries

Emily Anderson

eanderson [at] getgrooven.com

864-901-3111



6849 S 700 W, Midvale, UT 84047