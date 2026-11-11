CHIEFS NAME CLARK AECOM TO CONSTRUCTION TEAM FOR NEW STADIUM SET TO OPEN IN 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs named the joint venture of Clark Construction Group and AECOM (Clark | AECOM) as the construction team for the club's new fixed-roof NFL stadium. Set to open in Wyandotte County, Kansas, in 2031, the 70,000-person venue will serve as the future home of the Chiefs, become a robust year-round entertainment destination, and anchor a vibrant mixed-use development.

The joint venture brings two of the sports industry's premier venue builders together on one marquee project to transform the club's ambitious stadium vision into fully executable construction plans that will drive economic growth throughout the region, create jobs, attract new investment, and deliver a bucket-list sports and entertainment venue for locals and visitors alike.

“We are excited to have the Clark | AECOM team join us for our transformational stadium project that will benefit the entire region,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan.“This milestone is indicative of the progress and continued momentum we've made with our project partners. As we finish the overall design, Clark | AECOM will help us advance the project further by identifying more certainty around project scope, budget, and scheduling. They understand our vision and have the expertise required for this scale of project, and we look forward to collaborating with them as we prepare for construction to begin.”

In this phase, the club, as well as the stadium designers, owners' representative, and other key stakeholders are collaborating with the construction experts from Clark | AECOM to transform the initial stadium design concept into a buildable, permitted, budgeted, and constructible project.

“It is an incredible privilege to team with the Kansas City Chiefs and AECOM to begin the process of delivering this landmark project,” said Clark Group CEO Lee DeLong.“This project represents an exciting new era for Kansas City, poised to transform the sports and entertainment experience for the region, and serve as a powerful catalyst for economic growth and community connection. We share a deep commitment to delivering a world-class venue that will serve Chiefs Kingdom for decades to come.”

Throughout this stage of the project, the stadium design is being refined by the design team of MANICA and HNTB, including the seating bowl, premium spaces, back-of-house operations, as well as site infrastructure, while the construction team provides input aimed at improving constructability, functionality, and operational flexibility. That includes recommendations regarding material availability and procurement, installation, as well as construction timelines.

“As the leading sports venue builder in the United States, we are honored to partner with Clark Construction to deliver this once-in-a-generation project for the Kansas City Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom,” said Ken Johnson, Executive Vice President and Sports Market leader of AECOM Hunt.“NFL stadium projects present some of the most complex challenges in our industry, and that's where our team thrives. We bring decades of experience, innovative thinking, and a relentless commitment to delivering world-class facilities that spur job creation and fuel the economic engines of communities nationwide. We're excited to take on this challenge alongside Clark Construction and the Chiefs organization and create a state-of-the-art entertainment destination that supports the Kansas City region and inspires the next generation of football fans.”

The Clark | AECOM team will also lead the strategy and schedule for competitively bidding the work by establishing market interest, identifying qualified subcontractors and suppliers, as well as evaluating their experience, resources, and availability to perform the work. Sitework is set to begin in 2027.

--CHIEFS--

About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group is a national building and infrastructure company with deep roots in the Kansas City region, having delivered impactful projects such as the Kansas City International Airport New Single Terminal and multiple projects at the University of Kansas. Founded in 1906, our portfolio spans every major building market, from public to private, corporate to cultural, education to entertainment, and the infrastructure connecting it all – power, transit, water, and roadways. Clark brings more than 50 years of sports construction experience and a long history of delivering award-winning professional sports facilities across the country, including Washington Commanders Stadium, Chase Center (Golden State Warriors), Bank of America Stadium (Carolina Panthers), Capital One Arena (Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards), and Nationals Park (Washington Nationals). To learn more, visit clarkconstruction.com.

About AECOM

AECOM is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

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CONTACT

Luke Shanno - Vice President of Corporate Communications, Chiefs, ...

Liz Piccolo - Senior Communications Manager, Clark Construction Group, ...

Briann Cambareri - Director, Communications and Marketing, AECOM Hunt, ...

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New Kansas City Chiefs Stadium Clark/AECOM, a Joint Venture

CONTACT: Elizabeth Piccolo Clark Construction Group...