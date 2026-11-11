Smartadvocate Connect 2026 Sets New Records For Attendance, Law Firm Participation, And Exhibitors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual user conference in Scottsdale, AZ delivers three days of hands-on training, expert-led discussions, legal education, and record-breaking participation.

Melville, NY, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAdvocate, the award-winning legal case management platform trusted by more than 20,000 legal professionals nationwide, celebrated its largest SmartAdvocate Connect user conference to date, held November 5–7, 2026, at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The three-day event marked a significant milestone for SmartAdvocate, welcoming a record number of attendees representing more law firms than any previous conference, along with its largest exhibitor presence to date. The continued growth reflects strong engagement among SmartAdvocate users and increasing interest in the technology, education, and resources available to today's litigation firms.

A New Approach to Hands-On Training

One of the conference's biggest successes was its expanded educational program, which gave attendees greater control over their learning experience. Five training blocks, each offering five concurrent workshops, provided 25 workshop opportunities covering essential SmartAdvocate functionality, advanced customization, reporting, workflows, case management, and built-in AI capabilities. Popular topics included SmartAdvocate automations, document and template management, dashboards, reporting, intake, litigation, and their built-in AI, SmartIntelligence. The sessions offered practical instruction and opportunities to work directly with SmartAdvocate's experienced Training team.

"One of the most rewarding parts of this year's conference was seeing how engaged our users were throughout the training sessions," said Claude Simpson, Vice President of Client Operations at SmartAdvocate. "Whether someone was learning a feature for the first time or exploring more advanced capabilities, the goal was to give them practical knowledge they could bring back to their firm and start using right away."

Expert Insights, Legal Education, and Meaningful Discussions

Beyond the workshops, attendees participated in presentations, panel discussions, and educational sessions addressing challenges and opportunities facing today's law firms.

A featured Continuing Legal Education (CLE) session, Medical Records Collection, Organization, & Management in Medical Malpractice & Personal Injury Litigation, examined strategies for obtaining, organizing, and analyzing medical records, along with HIPAA compliance, subpoena considerations, and best practices for case preparation.

SmartIntelligence also generated interest throughout the conference, with demonstrations and discussions highlighting how built-in AI capabilities can help firms improve intake, reduce time-consuming administrative tasks, and gain deeper insights from case information.

The popular Ask the Expert program provided opportunities for individual consultations with SmartAdvocate team members, giving attendees direct access to guidance on specific questions and challenges. The conference also featured Design Roundtable discussions, giving selected attendees an opportunity to share feedback directly with a SmartAdvocate's UI Designer and contribute ideas for future product enhancements.

Record Exhibitor Participation and Industry Engagement

SmartAdvocate Connect 2026 also welcomed its largest exhibitor lineup to date, bringing together integration partners offering a broad range of products and services for law firms.

Throughout the event, attendees explored partner solutions, participated in product demonstrations, and met directly with representatives to learn about additional resources available to support their firms.

Outside the educational program, receptions and social events provided opportunities for attendees, exhibitors, and SmartAdvocate team members to build relationships, exchange experiences, and enjoy the Scottsdale setting.

A Milestone Year for SmartAdvocate Connect

"This year's attendance and participation exceeded anything we've experienced at SmartAdvocate Connect before," said Allison Rampolla, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at SmartAdvocate. "What's especially exciting is the number of firms investing in professional development for their teams and taking an active role in how they use SmartAdvocate. Seeing that level of enthusiasm, along with the incredible support of our exhibitors and partners, makes this year's success especially meaningful."

SmartAdvocate would like to thank all of the Exhibitors who participated this year: American Law Firm Capital, Anytime AI, Arctrieval, Arthur Funding, Blushark Digital, CaptureNow, ClaimAngel, Codes Health, Compex Legal Services, Confido Legal, Foundation AI, Hellocounsel.ai, Hona, InQuery, Intaker, Lawmatics, LawPro.ai, Lexafide, Lexamica, Lexitas, MeanPug, Milliman Parse, MoveDocs + Oasis Financial, National Record Retrieval, Neto, Proceed, Proof, Records On Time, Second Chair.ai, SettLit, Supio, Tavrn, TSEG, Vista Consulting LLC, Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants and YoCierge.

Following the success of this year's conference, SmartAdvocate is already looking ahead to SmartAdvocate Connect 2027, taking place November 10–12, 2027, at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Florida.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, award-winning case management software platform used by more than 20,000 legal professionals nationwide. Built for today's litigation firms, SmartAdvocate helps attorneys and legal staff manage cases, documents, communications, reporting, and firm operations through one comprehensive platform.

SmartIntelligence®, its built-in AI technology, helps firms improve intake, automate document-intensive processes, enhance communications, and gain deeper insight from case data. With more than 175 integrations and dedicated in-house U.S.-based support, training, and implementation teams, SmartAdvocate continues to provide innovative technology designed to meet the evolving needs of legal professionals.

Press Inquiries

Allison Rampolla

allison [at] smartadvocate.com



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