Deadline Alert: Everest Group, Ltd. Investors Have Until December 28, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Everest Group, Ltd. securities between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Everest Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") (NYSE: EG ) have until December 28, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Everest Group, Ltd. securities between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Everest Group, Ltd. case, City of Detroit General Retirement System, et al. v. Everest Group, Ltd., et al., was filed on October 28, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court New York Southern District Court (Case No. 1:26-cv-09448).

Investors who suffered losses on Everest Group, Ltd. investments can contact Glancy about the Everest Group, Ltd. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 28, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Everest Group, Ltd. investors

. Lead plaintiff deadline: December 28, 2026

. Class period: February 8, 2024 to October 27, 2025, inclusive

. Complaint filed: October 28, 2026

. Court: U.S. District Court New York Southern District Court

What happened?

On October 30, 2024, Everest released its third quarter 2024 results and disclosed that loss activity in its U.S. casualty business had“definitely spiked” and that rate increases had accelerated into the high teens. Everest further disclosed that its annual casualty reserve review was underway and would be completed during the fourth quarter.

On this news, Everest stock fell $24.39 or 6.42%, to close at $355.61 per share on October 31, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 27, 2025, Everest announced $1.7 billion in reserve strengthening, including approximately $1.3 billion related to U.S. casualty losses in Everest's Insurance segment, principally from accident years 2020 through 2024. Its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) acknowledged that Everest's underwriting choices contributed significantly to the losses.

On this news, Everest stock fell $21.49 or 5.8% over the following two consecutive trading days, to close at $351.51 per share on January 29, 2025, thereby further injuring investors.

Then, on October 27, 2025, Everest disclosed $478 million in unfavorable prior-year reserve development, driven principally by U.S. casualty losses. Everest also entered into an agreement providing $1.2 billion in protection against further adverse development on approximately $5.4 billion of North American Insurance and Other segment reserves for accident years 2024 and prior.

On this news, Everest stock fell $39.07 or 11.4%, to close at $304.91 per share on October 28, 2025, further injuring investors.

What does the Everest Group, Ltd. complaint allege?

The Everest Group, Ltd. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Everest Group, Ltd.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Everest remained materially exposed to and concentrated in casualty risks subject to escalating claim costs, including business Defendants claimed Everest had reduced or exited; (2) Everest had inadequately priced portions of that business; (3) Everest reserves were insufficient, causing it to understate its liabilities and expenses and materially overstate its earnings; (4) addressing these problems would require substantial reserve charges, protection against further adverse development, and reductions in Everest's casualty business, thereby sacrificing recurring premium revenue; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Everest Group, Ltd.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Everest Group, Ltd. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 28, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Everest Group, Ltd. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Everest remained materially exposed to and concentrated in casualty risks subject to escalating claim costs, including business Defendants claimed Everest had reduced or exited. The December 28, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Everest Group, Ltd. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Everest Group, Ltd. class action must move the Court by December 28, 2026. To learn more, visit the Everest Group, Ltd. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Everest Group, Ltd. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Everest Group, Ltd. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Everest Group, Ltd. securities between February 8, 2024 and October 27, 2025 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Everest Group, Ltd. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Everest Group, Ltd. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Everest Group, Ltd. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court New York Southern District Court by December 28, 2026.

What if I miss the Everest Group, Ltd. deadline? After December 28, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Everest Group, Ltd. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Everest Group, Ltd. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Everest Group, Ltd. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Everest Group, Ltd. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Everest Group, Ltd. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links

. Everest Group, Ltd. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

. Complaint: City of Detroit General Retirement System, et al. v. Everest Group, Ltd., et al., U.S. District Court New York Southern District Court

. Everest Press Release

. Everest Group, Ltd. SEC filings index, EDGAR

. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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