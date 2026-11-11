Francesca O'cathain Selected For The 2027 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers

Francesca O'Cathain, Managing Partner

2027 Lawdragon 500 Honor

O'Cathain Law Group's Family Law Department practice includes complex divorce, custody disputes and matters involving children with special needs

- Francesca O'CathainHACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Francesca O'Cathain, managing partner of O'Cathain Law Group's Family Law Department, which encompasses all aspects of divorce, matrimonial and family law, has been named to the 2027 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers.O'Cathain represents clients in high-asset and high-income divorces and contested custody disputes. She has also carved out a distinctive niche in divorce cases involving children with special needs and lectures to attorneys and judges in New Jersey and nationally on these cases. Her practice also covers the complexities of handling dissolutions for teachers and police officers.“Family law decisions can shape a family's future long after a case ends,” said O'Cathain.“My focus is on helping clients understand their options and make informed decisions during difficult transitions. I am honored by this recognition and grateful for the trust my clients place in me.”Certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a matrimonial law attorney, O'Cathain is the immediate past president of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She earned her law degree from the University of Connecticut and began practicing family law in New Jersey in 2004.Lawdragon's selection process combines journalistic research, submissions and input from editorial advisors. Its evaluation considers lawyers' recent work, professional leadership and standing among peers. The publisher independently identifies candidates alongside those submitted for consideration.For more information about Francesca O'Cathai, Esq. and O'Cathain Law Group, please visit .About O'Cathain Law GroupO'Cathain Law Group is based in Hackensack, New Jersey, and represents clients in family law and personal injury matters. The firm serves clients throughout New Jersey, including Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris and Union counties. Its family law practice is headed by Francesca O'Cathain, Esq.

Wally Marzano-Lesnevich

O'Cathain Law Group

+1 310-869-4286

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