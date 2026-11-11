Lifetime Roofing & Renovation Offers Roof Financing Through Service Finance For Bay Area Homeowners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sunnyvale roofer lets homeowners replace a failing roof now and pay monthly, with a free inspection and written estimate before any loan application.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lifetime Roofing & Renovation, Inc., a licensed roofing contractor serving the San Francisco Bay Area since 2010, now offers homeowners roof financing through Service Finance Company, LLC, a home-improvement lender owned by Truist Bank. Homeowners can replace a roof that is near the end of its life now and pay for it in monthly installments, subject to credit approval.The process starts with a price, not a loan. Every homeowner first receives a free 21-point roof inspection and a written estimate listing the scope, materials and price. Only then, if they want to finance, does Lifetime help them start the Service Finance application. The lender reviews it, shows the plans the homeowner qualifies for, and sets the approval and terms."A roof that's failing doesn't wait for a convenient moment, and the worst time to replace it is after the first big storm has already soaked the decking," said Daniel Keshishyan, owner of Lifetime Roofing & Renovation. "Financing lets people fix it on their own timeline. And because we inspect and price the job first, the loan is sized to a real number, not a guess."Every financed project is signed as one contract with a written payment schedule tied to stages of work, and Lifetime follows California's deposit limit on every residential contract: no more than $1,000 or 10 percent of the contract price, whichever is less. The same licensed C-39 crew handles the tear-off, decking, permit and final inspection. Financed roofs carry the same Owens Corning Platinum Preferred manufacturer warranty options and Lifetime's 10-year workmanship warranty as any other job.Homeowners who would rather not borrow can still pay as the work is done, use a home equity loan through their own bank, or, if the roof has years left, start with a targeted repair. The free inspection tells them honestly which side of the repair-or-replace line their roof is on.Free inspections and estimates can be booked online at any time or by calling (408) 685-2177.About Lifetime Roofing & Renovation, Inc.Lifetime Roofing & Renovation, Inc. is a licensed roofing contractor (CSLB #1090028) based in Sunnyvale, California, roofing the San Francisco Bay Area since 2010. The company provides roof repair, roof replacement, inspections and exterior renovation, and is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor.

Daniel keshishyan

Lifetime roofing & renovation, Inc.

+1 408-685-2177

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Lifetime Roofing & Renovation Offers Roof Financing Through Service Finance for Bay Area Homeowners News Provided By Lifetime roofing & renovation, Inc. November 11, 2026, 19:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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