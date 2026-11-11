Angola Highlights Digital Progress, Eyes Qatar Investment At PP-26

Angola is using its participation at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha to showcase progress in digital infrastructure and to explore closer co-operation with Qatar in technology, investment and innovation, the country's Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication H E Mário Oliveira has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, the minister described the Plenipotentiary as the ITU's primary policy-making forum.

“Angola intends to share both completed and ongoing projects aimed at improving the business environment for companies and the wider public as part of the country's digital transformation. The visit also provides an opportunity to meet other delegations with a view to strengthening co-operation,” H E Oliveira said

The minister stressed the importance of African countries working more closely together and with the ITU on the convergence and harmonisation of technologies and services. He said the continent must move from being primarily a place where global digital policies are implemented to becoming an active participant in shaping them.

Angola, he noted, is committed to supporting regional partners, particularly in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), in space matters. A concrete example is the SADC Shared Satellite Programme, led by Angola and co-led by South Africa, which secured eight orbital positions with the ITU for a collective satellite project.

On national infrastructure, the minister highlighted the impact of the ANGOSAT-2 satellite, which has extended communications to schools, hospitals and government services in peri-urban and rural areas that previously lacked coverage. The satellite is also supporting 71 small internet service providers under the Conecta Angola programme and is delivering services in Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and South Africa, with further expansion planned. Investments in submarine cables have improved low-latency connectivity, enabling applications such as remote medical procedures, and discussions are under way to assist landlocked countries.

Other flagship initiatives include the Angola National Cloud, which consolidates government data centres and supports more than 80 digital services; the National Broadband Network project covering all 21 provinces; and Iluminar Angola, which aims to improve mobile coverage through national roaming and infrastructure sharing. An Earth-observation satellite is under development to support agriculture, environmental monitoring and maritime surveillance, while automated weather stations are being deployed to strengthen meteorological services artificial intelligence, Oliveira said a legislative proposal is under consideration to regulate its use and protect individuals, infrastructure and services. Digital literacy is being promoted through the annual ANGOTIC ICT Forum.

“On cybersecurity, new legal instruments have been approved, including the National Cybersecurity Strategy, and the National Cybersecurity Centre is expected to become operational shortly,” the minister noted.

Turning to relations with the host country, Oliveira said international events such as PP-26 are valuable for exchanging experience and strengthening Angola's partnerships. He noted that Angola has been following Qatar's technological transformations, which are built on a connected economy and an intensified focus on artificial intelligence and digital literacy. He expressed interest in deepening co-operation in these areas.

The minister added that Angola's market is open as a result of regulatory reforms and political stability, creating opportunities for Qatari entrepreneurs to invest. Such investment, he said, could foster technological innovation and the digital materials industry in Angola while offering Qatari companies scope to expand their businesses.