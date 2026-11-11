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HH The Amir Arrives In Antalya


Date: 2026-11-11 02:15:52

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived today in Antalya to participate in the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), at the invitation of President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

31st United Nations Climate Change Conference COP31 Qatar Antalya

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Gulf Times

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