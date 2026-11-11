Invest Qatar, SOIN Partner To Launch Regional Operations In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) and SOIN, a leading IT solutions provider, today announced a partnership to support SOIN's establishment and expansion in Qatar.

The partnership aims to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise modernization and digital transformation, while reinforcing Qatar's position as a regional hub for enterprise technology and innovation.

The partnership was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of MWC26 Doha, by Chief Executive Officer of Invest Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani and SOIN's Regional Director Mariano Villalta.

SOIN's business plan in Qatar projects approximately QR 197 million ($54 million) in cumulative capital and operating expenditure over five years, alongside the creation of a Qatar-based workforce of around 120 jobs by the end of the period.

Through this partnership, SOIN will introduce its advanced AI solutions and enterprise technology expertise to Qatar, supporting organizations across key sectors, including banking and financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, retail and government and public services. The designed solutions will help organizations modernize complex systems, automate processes and enhance operational efficiency.

The MoU establishes a framework to accelerate SOIN's entry into and expansion across the Qatari market. Invest Qatar will facilitate access to commercial opportunities, support the development of strategic partnerships and help position Qatar as a base for SOIN's wider regional expansion.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani said: "SOIN's decision to establish operations in Qatar underscores the country's growing appeal as a strategic base for international technology companies seeking to expand across the region."

"SOIN's expansion represents a valuable contribution to Qatar's investment landscape, bringing specialized expertise, creating high-value employment opportunities and strengthening our technology ecosystem. We look forward to supporting SOIN's regional growth ambitions and fostering its long-term presence in Qatar, in line with our economic diversification objectives," he added.

SOIN's Regional Director Mariano Villalta said: "Organizations need to modernize and adopt AI while keeping critical systems running reliably and governing how AI operates across the business."He added that SOIN draws on more than four decades of experience to deliver advanced technology solutions that meet the needs of enterprises and enhance their operational efficiency.

SOIN's establishment in Qatar forms part of the State's efforts to attract global technology companies and foster a dynamic innovation ecosystem, supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 in economic diversification, creating skilled employment opportunities and developing local technology expertise.

SOIN's investment in artificial intelligence and enterprise modernization will also support Qatar's transition toward a knowledge-based economy and enhance the competitiveness of organizations across both the public and private sectors.

Invest Qatar SOIN regional operations