Education Above All Foundation And Ministry Of Sports And Youth Announce The 17Th EMPOWER Youth Conference

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global foundation working to expand access to quality education and economic opportunities, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth as the Official Partner, will co-host the 17th edition of the EMPOWER Youth Conference from 12 to 14 November 2026 at Andaz Doha by Hyatt.

Held under the theme“Youth Leading for Peace and Security,” EMPOWER 2026 will bring together 250 young people based in Qatar, alongside policymakers, United Nations representatives, civil society organisations, academics and international youth representatives and experts.

The 17th edition will amplify youth voices, strengthen advocacy and leadership, and connect youth recommendations to regional dialogue on peace and security.

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Designed with young people at its heart, this year's conference reflects EMPOWER's commitment to meaningful youth participation. Youth committees have played an active role in shaping the conference theme, programme and activities, ensuring that the issues discussed reflect young people's priorities and aspirations.

Over three days, participants will engage in dialogue, strengthen their leadership and advocacy skills, and develop collective recommendations for the EMPOWER 2026 Youth Declaration, which will subsequently be presented at the Arab Youth Forum for Peace and Security in Doha.

Mr. Mana Mohammed Al-Ansari, Chief Economic Empowerment Officer at the EAA Foundation, said:“EMPOWER is built on a simple principle: young people should not only participate in conversations about their future, but help shape them. This year, our youth committees have taken an active role in designing a conference that reflects their priorities, ideas and aspirations. Through EMPOWER, we aim to equip young people with the knowledge, confidence and opportunities to turn their ideas into meaningful action. Their collective recommendations will form the EMPOWER 2026 Youth Declaration, carrying their voices into the wider regional dialogue on peace and security.”

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Mr Fawaz Al-Mesifri, Director of the Youth Affairs Department, Ministry of Sports and Youth, said:“Qatar places young people at the centre of its development. Our strategic partnership with EAA Foundation on EMPOWER 2026 reflects our commitment to creating meaningful platforms where young people can express their views, develop their leadership skills and contribute to addressing issues that affect their future. We look forward to the ideas and recommendations that will emerge from the conference.”

The Opening Ceremony on 12 November will include remarks from EAA Foundation and the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the short film 'Youth Voices for Peace, a youth spoken-word performance titled 'A Message from 2040, and a youth-led conversation with H.E. Ms Sara Abdulla Al-Saadi, Director of the Department of American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Across the three-day programme, participants will take part in 18 interactive workshops, four Power Speeches and four panel discussions. The programme will explore four main areas: youth participation in decision-making; the protection and inclusion of young peacebuilders; education and economic opportunity as foundations for peace; and the role of sport and cross-sector partnerships in strengthening resilience and social cohesion.

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The conference will also feature a Youth Exhibition showcasing youth-led ideas, projects and partner initiatives.

A central outcome will be the EMPOWER 2026 Youth Declaration, developed by participating youth delegates as a call to action on youth, peace and security. EAA Youth representatives will present the Declaration at the Arab Youth Forum for Peace and Security, taking place in Doha from 15 to 17 November 2026.

Now in its 17th edition, EMPOWER continues to provide a regional platform where young people can strengthen their skills, share their perspectives and turn their ideas into advocacy and action.

Education Above All EMPOWER Youth Conference