AUD/USD Forex Signal 11/11: Downtrend To Continue
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6800. Add a stop-loss at 0.6950. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6950. Add a stop-loss at 0.6800.
The same thing is happening in Australia, where officials have continued hinting that they will need to hike interest rates again this year. That's because Australia's inflation rate has remained much higher than expected. As a result, the bank, which Michelle Bullock leads, may decide to hike rates again, in what will be the fifth increase of the year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has been in a downward trend in the past few months as the US dollar strength continued. It dropped to 0.6875, down sharply from the year-to-date high of 0.7237.The pair has slipped below the important support level of 0.6892, its lowest level on October 15 this year. It already remains below the 50-day moving average, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped below the neutral level of 50.The pair will likely continue in the coming weeks as traders target the key support level of 0.6800. This view will be confirmed if it drops below this week's low of 6850Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best forex platforms in Australia to choose from.
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