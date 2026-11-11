USD/CAD Forecast 11/11: Dollar Recovery Gains Strength
That starts at about 1.42 and extends to about 1.43. I expect to see that tested sooner or later, and I do like the idea of buying dips. Quite frankly, the difference between the two economies is quite stark at the moment.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewLet us not forget there are still a lot of lingering questions out there about tariffs. Sure, some of the incoming congressional members have suggested that they are against the tariffs and that they should be repealed, but really, at the end of the day, the tariffs only affect a handful of industries anywayThe bigger picture for Canada is quite a bit more bleak than the United States, and that will continue to be the main driver of this pair. Ultimately, I think we are going to test that resistance above. If we can break above there would be a completely different question.Ready trade our USD/CAD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best regulated forex brokers in Canada to check out.
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