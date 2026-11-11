Gold Forecast 11/11: Failed Rally Raises Risk Of Sell-Off
Interest rates continue to climb, and the 10-year yield is now racing towards the 5% level again. Ultimately, though, this is a market that I think would need to clear the $4,250 level before you can even begin to have the conversation of getting bullish. Interest rates continue to climb, and the 10-year yield is now racing towards the 5% level again, which in the past has caused some problems.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReal rates matterWorse is the fact that real rates actually pay you to hold paper now. Government debt pays above inflation, and has for a while. So, a lot of traders are looking at that and preferring to have a guaranteed return over gold, which of course, pays no interest or dividend.Ultimately, I do like gold over the longer term, but it's still in a corrective phase. If we break down below the $3,900 level, we could be looking at a gold market that could drop all the way to $3,500 based on the technical analysis. Either way, there's nothing even remotely positive about this chart at the momentReady to trade our Gold price forecast? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
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