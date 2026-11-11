AUD/USD Forex Signal 11/11: Key Support Under Threat
- I am selling at 0.68 with a 60-point stop loss and a target of 0.67 below. The AUD/USD pair is testing the bottom of the longer-term consolidation area that it has been in for some time now.
At this point, I would be looking for a move to 0.67. Then, I would probably have a stop loss above the 0.6850 level. Australia, of course, is highly levered to commodities and Asia in general. If we continue to see the U.S. Federal Reserve tighten monetary policy, that has a direct effect on those economies.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, I have no interest in buying the Australian dollar quite yet. But if we were to take out the high from yesterday on Monday, that, to me, is a compelling signal that perhaps we are going to stay in the same range we have been in.This will be interesting to see how it plays out. Of course, it's also worth noting that it's Veterans Day on Wednesday in the United States, so liquidity could be a bit thin at certain parts of the day. We are looking at a potential short here. We just need a little bit of confirmationReady to trade our AUD/USD Forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.
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