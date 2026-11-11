Français fr Mobilisation inédite des employés de l'OIT face aux coupes Original Read more: Mobilisation inédite des employés de l'OIT face aux c

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Nearly 300 staff and former employees of the International Labour Organization (ILO) have staged an unprecedented protest in Geneva in response to budget and job cuts. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: ILO staff protest in Geneva at budget and job cuts This content was published on November 11, 2026 - 10:06 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Supported by Geneva-based trade unions, protestors said they want their proposals to be taken seriously.

“Behind the figures, there are people,” said Séverine Deboos, president of the ILO trade union, addressing the Governing Body as it met.

The plan put forward by director-general Gilbert Houngbo, which has now been approved, provides for 120 full-time equivalent job cuts.

Ultimately, 86 filled posts are set to be cut for 2026–2027, including 35 fixed-term and 51 permanent posts. In addition, 180 vacant posts will be eliminated. According to the trade union, nearly 600 people have had to leave the institution since 2025 following cuts to United States funding.

Yves Defferrard, regional secretary for the Unia union, held talks with management.“The consultation process here, in an institution that is supposed to set a global example, falls short,” he said.

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This content was published on Nov 26, 2025 Switzerland has threatened to deprive the ILO in Geneva of CHF4.7 million in savings over potential relocation.

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