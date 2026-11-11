Switzerland Moves Two Places Up Climate Change Performance Ranking
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Classifica climatica: la Svizzera sale di due posizioni
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Read more: Classifica climatica: la Svizzera sale di due posi
Despite this slight improvement, it remains in the middle of the rankings, which were presented today on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) currently taking place in Antalya, Turkey.
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Published by the environmental organisations Germanwatch and the New Climate Institute, the ranking compares greenhouse gas emissions, the development of renewable energy, energy consumption and climate policy across 64 countries and the European Union, which together account for over 90% of greenhouse gas emissions.
Bern scores relatively well in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. Its climate policy, however, is subject to harsher criticism from experts. In their view, Switzerland will not succeed in meeting its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030.More More Emissions reduction Why climate change and wars are reviving interest in nuclear energy
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