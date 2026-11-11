Why Swiss Brienz Rockslide Occurred Later Than Expected
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Warum der Bergsturz von Brienz später kam als zunächst erwartet
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Read more: Warum der Bergsturz von Brienz später kam als zunächst erw
The debris at the foot of the unstable slope slowed down the sliding rock masses, thereby making it more difficult to predict when the collapse would occur.
This is shown by a study carried out by researchers at the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF), which was published in the latest issue of the journal Engineering Geology.
“This example highlights the limitations of current approaches to predicting when such an event will occur,” said study leader Robert Kennerin a press release.More More Climate solutions How to protect people and places from landslides in Switzerland
This content was published on Aug 6, 2024 Warning systems and protective barriers can prevent the worst, but drastic solutions are being suggested to cope with the increasing risk of natural disasters.Read more: How to protect people and places from landslides in Switze
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