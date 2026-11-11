Deutsch de Finanzielle Sorgen der Schweizer Beschäftigten nehmen deutlich zu Original Read more: Finanzielle Sorgen der Schweizer Beschäftigten nehmen deutli

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Financial worries of employees in Switzerland have increased significantly over the past two years. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Financial worries of Swiss workers rises significantly This content was published on November 11, 2026 - 11:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to a survey by the consultancy firm WTW, 38% of those surveyed say that financial problems are having a negative impact on their lives. Two years ago, the figure stood at 25%.

More than a quarter (27%) of employees describe their own financial situation as poor, compared with 16% in 2024. Furthermore, almost half (49%) expect to be in a worse financial position in retirement than their parents' generation. Just over a third (35%) fear that pension fund benefits will fall.

+ Median annual salary in Switzerland rose to CHF87,000 in 2025

According to WTW, these growing financial worries are also having an impact on working life. Employees under significant financial strain take almost twice as many days off as those with few financial worries. Furthermore, they feel burnt out more than twice as often.

At the same time, the willingness to change jobs has fallen. Only 23% of employees are now considering a change, compared with 38% two years ago. However, 18% now feel trapped in their job and would change if they could. In 2024, the figure was just 12%.

Employer-provided benefits have gained in importance. For 75% of respondents, these were an important reason for choosing their employer, compared with 42% in 2024. However, only 47% consider the combination of digital access, communication and support in using these benefits to be helpful.

For this representative study, WTW surveyed around 1,000 employees in Switzerland between February and May 2026. Worldwide, around 41,000 people across 31 markets took part.

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