Switzerland Cedes Digital Competitiveness Ground 'Thanks To AI'
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Competitività digitale, Svizzera perde terreno:“colpa dell'IA”
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Read more: Competitività digitale, Svizzera perde terreno:“colpa del
Switzerland has frequently featured on the podium in recent years (third in 2025).
+ Switzerland 'leads Europe in AI use'
The ranking is topped by the United States, followed by Singapore, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Sweden and Finland, ahead of Switzerland. South Korea rounds off the top ten.
“Switzerland performs less well than other countries when it comes to new factors linked to artificial intelligence,” stated IMD. This applies above all to investment in the new technology.More More Swiss AI 'I don't remember what it was like without AI': Swiss youth are getting hooked on chatbots
This content was published on Apr 1, 2026 From study aides to emotional support, AI chatbots are becoming constant companions for many young people in Switzerland, raising concerns about attention levels, loneliness and dependence.Read more: 'I don't remember what it was like without AI': Swiss youth are getting hooked on cha
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