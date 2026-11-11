Italiano it Competitività digitale, Svizzera perde terreno:“colpa dell'IA” Original Read more: Competitività digitale, Svizzera perde terreno:“colpa del

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is losing ground in terms of digital competitiveness, slipping to ninth place in a ranking compiled by the Institute for Management Development (IMD). Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland cedes digital competitiveness ground 'thanks to AI' This content was published on November 11, 2026 - 11:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has frequently featured on the podium in recent years (third in 2025).

+ Switzerland 'leads Europe in AI use'

The ranking is topped by the United States, followed by Singapore, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Sweden and Finland, ahead of Switzerland. South Korea rounds off the top ten.

“Switzerland performs less well than other countries when it comes to new factors linked to artificial intelligence,” stated IMD. This applies above all to investment in the new technology.

More More Swiss AI 'I don't remember what it was like without AI': Swiss youth are getting hooked on chatbots

This content was published on Apr 1, 2026 From study aides to emotional support, AI chatbots are becoming constant companions for many young people in Switzerland, raising concerns about attention levels, loneliness and dependence.

Read more: 'I don't remember what it was like without AI': Swiss youth are getting hooked on cha