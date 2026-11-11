Français fr Les bénéficiaires du statut S pourront continuer à voyager Original Read more: Les bénéficiaires du statut S pourront continuer à vo Русский ru Украинцы со статусом S сохранят право на поездки за границу Read more: Украинцы со статусом S сохранят право на поездки за гр

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Ukrainians with special S status permits are allowed to continue to freely travel abroad from Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Ukrainians with S status given right to travel from Switzerland This content was published on November 11, 2026 - 12:01 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government submitted its message to parliament on Wednesday. Travel restrictions will apply to asylum seekers and other nationalities granted temporary admission.

Such people will, in principle, no longer be able to travel to their country of origin, country of provenance or any other country. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) will only be able to authorise such travel in exceptional cases.

Parliament had asked the Federal Council to take action in this regard in 2021. However, the introduction of this regulation was delayed due to the activation in March 2022 of S protection status for Ukrainians, which allows them to travel freely.

Holders of S status will continue to enjoy this freedom. This special arrangement will remain in force for as long as S status is maintained.

More More Swiss democracy Switzerland extends Ukraine S status until March 2028

This content was published on Aug 19, 2026 Swiss S status protection for Ukrainians will continue until at least March 4, 2028.

Read more: Switzerland extends Ukraine S status until March