Deutsch de Swiss setzt Flüge nach Dubai weiterhin aus Original Read more: Swiss setzt Flüge nach Dubai weiterhi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has postponed the planned resumption of its flights to Dubai until the end of the winter timetable on March 27. The decision was taken jointly with Lufthansa for operational reasons. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss International Air Lines delays Dubai flight suspension This content was published on November 11, 2026 - 12:58 1 minute Keystone-SDA

SWISS said that the original plan had been to resume flights on November 25. Affected passengers would be informed of the cancellation and rebooked onto alternative flights.

The airline suspended the service in March due to the tense situation in the Middle East. This centered on Iran following the Israeli-US attacks on the country and the Iranian attacks on the Gulf states, including the Emirates, as well as against Israel.

SWISS has announced that it will reintroduce its expanded flight service between Zurich and the Indian metropolis of Delhi from December 2 until the end of the winter flight schedule.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....