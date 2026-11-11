Swiss International Air Lines Delays Dubai Flight Suspension
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Swiss setzt Flüge nach Dubai weiterhin aus
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Read more: Swiss setzt Flüge nach Dubai weiterhi
SWISS said that the original plan had been to resume flights on November 25. Affected passengers would be informed of the cancellation and rebooked onto alternative flights.
The airline suspended the service in March due to the tense situation in the Middle East. This centered on Iran following the Israeli-US attacks on the country and the Iranian attacks on the Gulf states, including the Emirates, as well as against Israel.
SWISS has announced that it will reintroduce its expanded flight service between Zurich and the Indian metropolis of Delhi from December 2 until the end of the winter flight schedule.
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