Français fr Stadler Rail accélère son expansion au Kazakhstan Original Read more: Stadler Rail accélère son expansion au Kazak

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss railway equipment manufacturer Stadler Rail is expanding its presence in Kazakhstan. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss rail maker Stadler steps up Kazakhstan expansion This content was published on November 11, 2026 - 15:45 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The company has put its first“Charme” sleeper carriages – produced locally in Astana – into service on behalf of the Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ).

The contract provides for the delivery of 557 sleeper carriages and their maintenance over 20 years, with commissioning scheduled to continue until the end of 2030.

More than 100 carriages, manufactured locally, were already taken delivery of in October. They will operate, in particular, on the 1,300-kilometre line linking Astana to Almaty.

In addition to this order, Stadler is investing in the development of its industrial capabilities in Kazakhstan. Having modernised the Astana factory at a cost of over CHF9 million, Stadler is investing a further CHF25 million in welding and painting workshops for aluminium carriage bodies.

Billed as the first highly automated facilities of their kind in Central Asia, they are expected to create around 100 additional jobs. The site currently employs over 700 local specialists.

In total, Stadler's investments in Kazakhstan are set to reach at least CHF53 million between 2023 and 2031.

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