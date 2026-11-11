Jabuti Prize: Book On Arab World A Semifinalist

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brasil e mundo árabe: Negócios, marketing e diplomacia econômica ampliada [Brazil and the Arab World: Business, Marketing and Expanded Economic Diplomacy], by Brazilian businessman Rubens Hannun, was among the semifinalists in the Business category of the 2026 Jabuti Prize's Nonfiction division. Published in Portuguese last year, the book, which made the top 10 of Brazil's most important literary award, offers ways to build bridges between Brazil and the Arab world through business, marketing and economic diplomacy.

The book offers a comprehensive overview of the Arab world and its relations with Brazil, exploring strategic aspects of this connection, including the construction of mutual perceptions and images, the role of diplomacy as a tool for dialogue and negotiation, and the specific characteristics of the Islamic market. The content is enriched by a collection of interviews with businesspeople, diplomats, executives and consultants, who share their experiences and perspectives on the region, and also reflects on the future paths and possibilities for this relationship.

The book draws on behavioral studies conducted in Brazil and Arab countries by research institute H2R Insights & Trends in partnership with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) and embassies, allowing the observation of the entire ecosystem of this relationship, according to Hannun. The author also introduces the concept of expanded economic diplomacy in the book. The author is the founder and CEO of H2R Insights & Trends and served as president of the ABCC for two terms, from 2017 to 2021. He currently serves on the institution's Advisory and Deliberative Council and is also Tunisia's honorary consul in São Paulo.

“I am sure this is also a recognition of the importance of Brazil's relationship with our Arab brothers, not only commercially, but in all its dimensions-cultural, social, commercial, diplomatic and others,” Hannun told ANBA about the book.

The businessman said the book's recognition shows that relationships that are studied and structured, and above all genuine-such as the one between Brazil and the Arab countries-are here to stay and are gaining ground, admirers and followers.

A marketing strategist, market researcher and professor, Hannun highlighted the fact that the book addresses foreign relations.

“It is important to note that being the only book in the top 10 to address international relations shows that our ties with the Arabs are resonating with Brazilians, giving us confidence that we can and should continue developing them, and at an even faster pace, to gain the space they deserve,” he said.

In an interview with ANBA, Hannun also praised the quality of the work by the publisher of the book, Novo Século. Besides Brazil, the book was launched in Lisbon, Portugal.

The winner of the Business category of the Jabuti Prize was Não se esqueça!: 50 memorandos sobre Gestão e Liderança com Propósito, Comprometimento e Proatividade [Don't Forget!: 50 Memos on Management and Leadership with Purpose, Commitment and Proactivity], by renowned Brazilian philosopher and educator Mario Sergio Cortella. The award's Nonfiction categories also included Arts, Biography and Reporting, Creative Economy, Education, and Health and Well-Being.

Read more about the book:

Rubens Hannun launches book on Brazil, Arab world

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Arab-Brazilian Chamber

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