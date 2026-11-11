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Webinar: The G10 FX Winners And Losers In 2027


Date: 2026-11-11 02:09:33

(MENAFN- ING)

Solid US growth, above-target inflation and a hawkish Fed are keeping the dollar near the highs of the year. And despite an abundance of possible risks, FX volatility remains remarkably low. Heading into 2027, the big questions are how much further the Fed has to hike, how much more the dollar has to rally, and whether FX volatility can stay low.

Join Chris Turner (Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research UK & CEE) and Francesco Pesole (FX Strategist) to explore these themes.

You'll learn:

    The G10 FX winners and losers

    ING's views on the main themes driving core FX trends in 2027

    EUR/USD scenario analysis

    The factors weighing on FX volatility and the outlook for next year

Details

Date: Monday, 16 November

Time: 1400 GMT/1500 CET/0900 ET

The webinar will last 30 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

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ING

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