Webinar: Caucasus And Central Asia Outlook For 2027: Resilience, Ratings And Risks

The Caucasus and Central Asia have emerged from recent global shocks with stronger sovereign balance sheets, improving credit ratings and growing international investor interest. But can that resilience continue into 2027, and how is the investment landscape changing as the region becomes more accessible to global capital?

Join ING's Dmitry Dolgin, Chief Economist, CCA and Russia, James Wilson, Sovereign Debt Strategist, and Egor Fedorov, Senior Credit Analyst, as they discuss the macro, sovereign debt and credit outlook for the region. Sign up here

We'll explore:

After several years of sovereign rating improvements, how much further can the region's credit convergence go, and how much of the good news is already reflected in market valuations? What could deeper local markets, growing international participation and a broader issuance pipeline mean for the region's market access? What are the key corporate credit stories to watch across the region? Can CCA economies and currencies remain resilient in 2027 against a challenging global backdrop? Where are the main vulnerabilities, from inflation and external imbalances to commodity dependence, portfolio flows and geopolitical risks?

Details

Date: Thursday, 19 November

Time: 1400 GMT / 1500 CET

The webinar will last 45 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.



The event will take place online. A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder shortly before the scheduled start time.