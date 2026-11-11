A $400 Billion Healthcare Opportunity: Telehealth Companies Positioned To Capitalize On A Massive Industry Shift - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Healthcare Innovation and Technology Adoption Are Reshaping How Millions of Patients Access Medical Services

New York, NY – November 11, 2026 – Healthcare is changing, and telehealth is becoming a bigger part of that shift. Patients want easier access to doctors, hospitals are looking for more efficient ways to deliver care, and technology is making it possible to do things that once required an office visit. Virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, digital prescriptions, and AI-assisted healthcare tools are no longer just emerging concepts. They are becoming part of everyday medical services. The financial opportunity is substantial. Grand View Research estimates the global telehealth market reached approximately $77.4 billion in 2025 and could grow to $187.5 billion by 2033. That's a market with significant room for expansion as more healthcare providers adopt digital platforms and patients become comfortable receiving care remotely. Telehealth and Healthcare Companies At the Forefront of This Week's Industry Momentum Include: Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB: AIRDF) (CSE: AIDR), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS).

But the bigger opportunity may be what comes next. Telehealth is moving beyond video appointments. Wearable devices can track patient health in real time, remote monitoring gives physicians a closer look at chronic conditions, and AI is opening new possibilities in diagnostics, patient data analysis, and treatment management. These advances could help doctors identify problems sooner while giving patients more consistent access to care without repeated trips to hospitals and medical offices. An aging population, rising healthcare costs, and growing demand for convenient medical services are adding to the momentum. Companies developing telehealth platforms, remote monitoring technology, AI healthcare applications, and virtual specialty services are competing in a market that could become an increasingly important part of the global healthcare industry.

Four Developments Driving Telehealth Growth:

AI and Digital Diagnostics: AI-powered tools are helping healthcare providers analyze patient information, support clinical decisions, and improve the speed and efficiency of care. Remote Patient Monitoring: Connected devices and wearables allow physicians to track vital signs and chronic conditions between appointments, potentially reducing unnecessary hospital visits. Growing Demand for Virtual Care: Patients are increasingly turning to online access for primary care, mental health services, specialist consultations, and prescription management. Pressure to Control Healthcare Costs: Hospitals, insurers, and medical networks are looking at digital healthcare platforms to reach more patients while improving efficiency and managing expenses.

Rocket Doctor AI Joins Altais Network to Expand Access to Primary and Specialty Care – Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB: AIRDF) (CSE: AIDR) (Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”), today announced that Rocket Doctor Practice Group, P.C. (“Rocket Doctor Practice Group”) has joined the Altais network, adding telehealth providers who will expand access to primary and specialty care for eligible patients in California.

The relationship supports Altais' vision for a growing, connected network that gives patients access to care through both in-person and virtual visits. Rocket Doctor's participating primary care physicians and specialists will complement the network's existing providers, giving patients more doctors to choose from and additional ways to receive care.

“Altais is building a connected network of care across California and beyond, with the goal of making high-quality care more accessible,” said Nishant Anand, MD, CEO of Altais.“Welcoming Rocket Doctor's telehealth providers expands that network and gives patients more options for primary and specialty care. This is how we put our vision into practice: growing a network that connects more people with the care they need.”

Adding specialists to the network is intended to help reduce appointment wait times by increasing physician availability and offering virtual visits for appropriate specialty care. Telehealth can also help patients connect with a physician without traveling to an office, while in-person visits remain available through the network when needed.

Rocket Doctor's primary care physicians provide preventive care and help patients manage ongoing health needs. Its specialists offer consultations for care that can be appropriately delivered through telehealth. Together, these services broaden the options available to patients seeking routine care, support for chronic conditions or a specialist's evaluation.

“Joining the Altais network gives our primary care physicians and specialists an opportunity to serve more patients,” said William Cherniak, MD, co-founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc.“By bringing our telehealth capabilities into Altais' network, we can help expand the choices available to patients and make virtual care a practical option for more of their healthcare needs.”

The organizations will also participate together on November 13th – 15th at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, a National Hot Rod Association event at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California. Their participation reflects a shared commitment to community engagement in Southern California.

Rocket Doctor Practice Group is an affiliated professional corporation through which certain medical services are delivered in North America. The Company holds no direct or indirect equity interest in Rocket Doctor Practice Group and has management control under a management service agreement. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for Rocket Doctor AI by visiting:

Other recent developments in the TeleHealth/Healthcare industry include:

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) announced recently the launch of two new artificial intelligence capabilities within its enterprise smart care platform, Solo.

The two new capabilities-dubbed SoloVitals and SoloScribe-aim to help health systems surface timely patient insights into their care environments while reducing technology fragmentation, executives say.

SoloVitals is an AI-driven contactless vital sign measurement tool that captures heart and respiration rates. Using a patient's existing camera-equipped device, such as a smartphone or tablet, SoloVitals analyzes subtle facial skin color changes through remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) technology to generate measurements. This capture provides clinicians with clinically validated vital sign measurements during remote consultations to support better care decisions, according to executives.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL) announced a research agreement with The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to study how digital mental health support can help veterans and transitioning service members connect with care for depression. This work leverages SilverCloud® by Amwell®, the digital cognitive behavioral therapy program delivered on the Amwell Platform, in research supported by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of War (DoW). The VA and DoW do not endorse any commercial product.

Led by Lucinda B. Leung, MD, PhD, MPH, associate professor of medicine and psychiatry at UCLA, the research will examine how digital cognitive behavioral therapy (cCBT) can be integrated into existing care. The work is supported by two major federal awards: a $2,923,778 DoW Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) grant and a part of an over $13.8 million VA Quality Enhancement Research Initiative (QUERI) Center award.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), the leading global health and wellness platform, announced the appointment of Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., to the company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Huberman is a world-renowned neuroscientist and tenured professor in the Departments of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine. He has authored or co-authored more than 75 peer-reviewed articles in respected scientific journals including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, Current Biology, and Journal of Neuroscience. Research from his laboratory at Stanford, the Huberman Laboratory, has advanced our understanding of brain development, neural plasticity, and the neural mechanisms of stress and resilience.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, has launched DoseCheck, a free additional safety layer in Doximity Ask that instantly checks every AI-generated medication dosing claim against a structured drug database to reduce treatment errors and increase patient safety.

The probabilistic nature of AI means that it predicts the most likely answer based on the data it's been trained on. This can lead to different but equally confident answers to the same prompt. When it comes to drug dosing, doctors need to know that the dosing recommendations AI generates are consistently accurate.

Building on Doximity's existing work around AI safety, DoseCheck adds a deterministic, rule-based verification step to all dosing recommendations in Doximity Ask, Doximity's clinical decision making support tool. By checking against FDA labeling and professional guidelines, DoseCheck increases accuracy to more than 99%.

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