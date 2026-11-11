India-France Talks Focus On Space Cooperation, Emerging Technologies And Supply Chains

MENAFN - KNN India)India and France have held the third India-France Strategic Space Dialogue and launched their first Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue in Paris to strengthen cooperation in space, emerging technologies and resilient supply chains.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Martin Briens, Secretary General, French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, co-chaired both meetings on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India-France Review Strategic Space Cooperation

The space dialogue reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation, including partnerships between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), reported ANI.

Discussions also covered opportunities to deepen strategic space cooperation, facilitate commercial collaboration between the two countries' space industries and exchange views on multilateral space issues.

New Dialogue To Strengthen Economic Security And Critical Technologies

The inaugural India-France Economic Security and Critical Technologies Dialogue was convened to strengthen supply chain resilience and promote joint development in emerging technology areas.

The Indian Embassy in France said the new dialogue would provide an institutional framework for cooperation on economic security and critical technologies.

Bilateral Talks Cover Regional And Global Developments

The two sides also held bilateral diplomatic consultations, reviewing the entire range of India-France relations and exchanging views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The discussions are expected to expand bilateral engagement in strategic space cooperation, emerging technologies and supply chain resilience, while strengthening industrial and institutional ties between India and France.

(KNN Bureau)