INS Betwa Refit Project Worth Rs 498.58 Crore To Involve Over 50 Msmes
The contract was signed in New Delhi on November 11, 2026, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The project will strengthen indigenous capabilities in naval ship repair and maintenance, particularly in complex propulsion system transformation and the modernisation of naval platforms. It will involve replacing INS Betwa's existing steam-based propulsion system with a diesel-engine-based system and upgrading its combat capabilities.
The initiative is part of the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India efforts to expand domestic capabilities in the defence ship repair and maintenance sector.
(KNN Bureau)
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