ABB To Supply BMW With 1,700 Industrial Robots For Neue Klasse Production

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ABB Robotics is supporting the BMW Group in its transformation to electric mobility by supplying over 1,700 large robots for the production of the new“Neue Klasse” generation of vehicles.

The powerful industrial robots are used in body shop operations at BMW's main plant in Munich, Germany, and its plant in Tiexi, China, where the robots will perform demanding and repetitive tasks such as welding, gluing, riveting, and assembly – with the aim of increasing efficiency, precision, and sustainability in production.

Joerg Reger, automotive business line manager at ABB Robotics, says:“Our collaboration with the BMW Group underscores a shared vision of flexible and future-proof production.

“With our powerful robots and innovative OmniCore control platform, we are not only delivering maximum precision and efficiency, but also making a measurable contribution to energy savings and the digitalization of manufacturing.”

The scope of delivery includes the latest ABB Robotics' IRB 6720 to IRB 6740 and the IRB 7720, optimized for the requirements of car body construction with payloads of up to 620 kilograms.

At the main plant in Munich, they are used, among other things, in the production of the new fully electric models of the“Neue Klasse”. All robots used are powered by the latest generation of ABB OmniCore controllers – an intelligent automation platform that offers increased speed and precision while reducing energy consumption.

OmniCore supports the integration of AI, sensor, cloud, and edge technologies and is equipped with energy-saving energy recovery technology. In addition, ABB Robotics significantly reduces the start-up phase with its OmniCore control platform and an innovative commissioning system.