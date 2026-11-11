Art Week NYC Inaugurated At Metropolitan Museum, Highlights $323 Million City Council Arts Budget

MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Week NYC, a new citywide celebration of New York's galleries, cultural institutions, and spaces, launched onat the. The inaugural event, organized by, and, is scheduled to run from

Dozens of influential figures from the city's art and political spheres attended the kickoff in the light-filled Charles Engelhard Court, which features the Neoclassical facade of the Second Branch Bank of the United States ( 1822–24 ) and sculptures by American artists such as Daniel Chester French, Hiram Powers, and Augustus Saint-Gaudens. Speakers included Julie Menin, City Council Speaker; City Council Deputy Speaker Nantasha Williams; Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal; New York State Senator Jose Serrano; and City Council member Virginia Maloney.

Notable attendees included art advisor Augusto Arbizo; MoMA PS1 director Connie Butler; Lisson Gallery international director Alex Logsdail; Arts Council England chairman Nicholas Serota; and Paula Cooper Gallery senior director Simone Subal. Also present were ARTnews / Art in America editor Sarah Douglas and publisher Erica Lubow Necarsulmer, along with Artforum co-editor Rachel Wetzler and publisher Danielle McConnell.

David Breslin, the museum's curator in charge of the modern and contemporary art department, remarked that all were there“to launch what we know will become a defining tradition in our city's cultural landscape, and that's saying a lot.”

In her opening remarks, City Council Speaker Julie Menin highlighted a historical precedent, noting that it was 100 years ago when pioneering New York dealer Edith Halpert established what would become the Downtown Gallery, an early venue for American modern and folk art. Menin emphasized that the gallery, initially called Our Gallery, reflected a spirit of inclusivity. She stated,“As the very first citywide contemporary art festival, that is precisely the same spirit that Art Week NYC has built here.” She also affirmed the City Council's commitment, citing a record allocation of $323 million in its latest budget to the Department of Cultural Affairs.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal shared an anecdote about recently gathering all the city's local community boards at the museum, discovering some had never visited before. He described Art Week as“a way to invite New Yorkers, just like we invited those community board members to the Met to experience art, to meet New Yorkers, as they say, where they are,” and praised New York's hundreds of participating galleries as“magnificent little crown jewels.” Referencing Public Theater founder Joseph Papp, Hoylman-Sigal reiterated that art belongs to everyone. He proudly stated,“I'm very proud to have committed 100 percent of our capital dollars to arts and cultural institutions.” This amounted to $50 million in discretionary funds, which recipient institutions leveraged to raise an additional $52 million from private donors through what he termed the“Manhattan Multiplier.”

Concluding the event, City Council member Virginia Maloney recalled that her grandmother was an artist, a rare pursuit for women of her time. She also noted that her brother-in-law is an artist. Maloney stated,“They both taught me that art changes the way that you view the world. As chair of the Economic Development Committee, I also know that culture and art is not a luxury in New York. It's an economic engine for tourism, for visitors, for employers, and for businesses that surround the organizations that we're supporting today. When we invest in the arts, we know that we recoup the benefits tenfold.” A full listing of member galleries, institutions, and events is available on the Art Week NYC website.

We previously reported:

Ipso Facto Gallery in Hudson, New York, presents“The TV Glow Sees Me” through November 22, featuring five artists addressing modern digital culture.

Art Week Tokyo is reconfiguring its AWT Focus platform for 2026, launching ten exhibitions across city-wide galleries and art spaces, moving from a single

Source: ARTnews