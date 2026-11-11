Damien Hirst Collaborates With Balenciaga On“Damienciaga” Collection

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artisthas collaborated withon a limited-edition collection, informally dubbed“Damienciaga,” which integrates Hirst's signature motifs into the brand's designs. The partnership marks theof Balenciaga's iconic

The collaboration comes as Balenciaga transitions between creative directors. Pierpaolo Piccioli, who joined in July 2025, departed last week, and Martine Rose is set to begin in the role next week. The Le City handbag, originally designed by then-creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, now head of Women's Collections at Louis Vuitton, has been reinterpreted by all subsequent creative directors, including Alexander Wang and Demna.

Hirst's contribution to the collection features his signature spots, a motif seen in artworks that typically command millions of dollars at auction. These spots appear on T-shirts, scarves, and wallets. Other items, such as sneakers, hoodies, caps, and bomber jackets, showcase sticker-style motifs including butterflies made of colorful spots, mandalas of wings, pills, hearts, and various logos.

In an e-mail interview with Vogue, Hirst commented on the enduring appeal of the Le City bag:“Everyone knows it, don't they? It's one of the most iconic bags of the last 25 years. You associate it with the noughties, with Kate Moss, yet it's still remained so relevant. It's not just a 'Balenciaga' or a 'Hirst,' they're adding their personality to it. And I think that's what fashion is all about.” This venture follows Hirst's previous foray into fashion in October, when he partnered with Barrie on a limited-edition cashmere line, also incorporating his dots and butterflies. He described fashion to Vanity Fair as“art that you can wear.”

Source: ARTnews