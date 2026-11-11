It takes just 12 seconds to experience 'WiFi rage' when a webpage refuses to load, according to research.

A survey of 2,000 adults found they have just eight seconds of patience before hitting refresh in an attempt to get things moving.

But on average, by the fourth attempt tempers are starting to fray.

Overall, two-thirds of adults have succumbed to 'WiFi rage', with broadband speed and connectivity woes becoming a regular frustration for many.

Among those affected, 34 per cent said they experience it several times a week.

Other triggers are freezing video calls (39 per cent), failed payments (29 per cent) and crucial TV moments buffering (29 per cent).

Many get wound up if they have to hotspot devices from their smartphone because their broadband is playing up (16 per cent), while the same number see red if they're kicked out of an online game.

Bedrooms emerged as the biggest signal blackspot in the home (35 per cent), while 11 per cent struggle to stay connected when scrolling in the bathroom.

The research was commissioned by Community Fibre to mark the launch of its Black Friday sale [], which will see new customers double their broadband speeds for the same cost.

Peter Rampling, a spokesperson for the London-based broadband provider, said:“These findings underline just how fundamental reliable broadband has become to everyday life and how frustrating it can be when your WiFi doesn't deliver.

“People now depend on their connection for everything from working and making payments to entertainment and staying in touch, so interruptions can have a significant impact.

“For London households, having fast, consistent connectivity throughout the home is no longer simply a nice-to-have. It's an essential part of how we live, work and relax.”

The research also looked ahead to Black Friday, with 48 per cent believing that reliable WiFi is key to securing the best deals, to help them avoid problems at checkout (59 per cent) and reduce stress while shopping (41 per cent).

But 35 per cent admit they have previously ended up buying 'weird' items they never intended to purchase.

Others bagged lava lamps and motion-activated toilet disco lights in the sales, which they simply had to add to their basket.

One respondent snapped up a commercial-grade pizza oven, while another bought a trumpet after spotting a deal too good to resist.

The hunt for bargains has also seen 21 per cent take a break from work specifically to buy an item, while 19 per cent have set alarms for the early hours of the morning to make sure they don't miss out.

With 37 per cent planning to make a purchase during Black Friday or Cyber Monday this year, 57 per cent will be scouring the sales for Christmas presents, while 29 per cent hope to secure household essentials.

And a reliable connection is more important than ever, with 85 per cent claiming WiFi has become a necessity rather than a luxury, according to the stats by OnePoll.

Peter Rampling, from Community Fibre, added:“With demand on home broadband continuing to grow, households need a connection that can keep pace.

“Our Black Friday offer is an opportunity for Londoners to get an even faster connection that will deliver around the clock.

“And with support to help with any termination fees from your previous provider, now is a great time to switch.”