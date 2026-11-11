Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners To Host 15Th Annual Technology Conference Nov. 17-18 In New York City

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners announced that it will host its 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference Nov. 17-18, 2026, at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. The invitation-only event will bring together executives from approximately 120 public and private companies for prearranged, 25-minute one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The conference will cover a broad range of technology sectors, including aerospace and defense, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure, cybersecurity, quantum computing, digital assets and enterprise software.

The conference will open Nov. 17 with remarks from Marc Lewis, managing director and head of technology investment banking at ROTH, followed by panel discussions and presentations addressing AI-driven cybersecurity risks, cloud infrastructure trends, robotics and the technology investment outlook for 2027. The program will continue Nov. 18 with a full day of investor meetings. ROTH reported that it has participated in approximately 330 technology transactions valued at more than $45.5 billion since 2014. InvestorBrandNetwork is among the event's branding sponsors.

To view the full press release, visit

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the United States.

For more information on Roth, please visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN