Investornewsbreaks Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA: ONCO) (OTCQB: ONNVF) (Frankfurt: W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) Agrees To Terminate Sorbie Funding Arrangement, Cancel 5.38 Million Shares

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Onco-Innovations Limited and may include paid advertising.

Onco-Innovations (CBOE CA: ONCO)(OTCQB: ONNVF) (Frankfurt: W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) announced that it has entered into a termination agreement with Sorbie Bornholm LP and Sorbie Investments LLP to end a performance-based funding arrangement originally announced July 29, 2026. Under the agreement, Sorbie will return an aggregate of 5,380,683 common shares for cancellation, comprising 2,761,635 shares held by Sorbie Bornholm and 2,619,048 shares held by Sorbie Investments. Sorbie Bornholm will receive the remaining credit support corresponding to C$4,444,444, while Onco-Innovations will relinquish its rights to further payments under the arrangement. The transaction will not require an additional cash payment by the company.

Sorbie Investments will also waive its right to receive 2.25 million additional common share purchase warrants, eliminating the company's obligation to issue those warrants. The termination remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from Cboe Canada, and will take effect on a closing date agreed upon by the parties.

To view the full press release, visit

About Onco-Innovations Ltd.

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company holds an exclusive worldwide licence to patented technology directed to the therapeutic inhibition of PNKP, a novel clinical target in DNA damage response.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ONNVF are available in the company's newsroom at

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