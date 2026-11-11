Missionirnewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Spotlighted By Stockhouse For AI-Powered Battlefield Threat Detection Technology
Stockhouse also examined the real-world data supporting Safe Pro's technology, including more than 3.2 million drone images and 60,200 confirmed threat detections across more than 40,520 acres in Ukraine. The article noted that the company's first U.S. government prime contract represents an opportunity to expand its defense market presence while demonstrating the potential for broader deployment of its software across military platforms. The article was disseminated in partnership with Safe Pro Group.
About Safe Pro Group Inc.
Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at
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