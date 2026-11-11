Defensenewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Awarded Contract To Deploy AI Technology For Humanitarian Demining In Ukraine

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Ukrainian Deminers Association (“UDA”) under a United Nations Mine Action Service (“UNMAS”) program to deploy its artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology in support of humanitarian demining operations in Ukraine. The initial project will utilize Safe Pro's SpotlightAI, a cloud-based image analysis and threat mapping platform, to demonstrate the use of drones and remote sensing technologies to inspect contaminated territories and improve quality management processes for humanitarian demining. The initiative aims to strengthen Ukraine's national demining capabilities in areas where more than 6 million residents live in or near landmine-contaminated territory.

The agreement follows a recent U.S. Department of State subcontract awarded to Safe Pro for its patented AI-powered threat detection and mapping technology in Ukraine. Powered by Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), SpotlightAI analyzes imagery captured by commercially available drones to identify landmines and unexploded ordnance. The company's dataset includes more than 3.2 million drone images and over 60,200 confirmed detections across more than 40,520 acres in Ukraine.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

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