Biomednewsbreaks Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Reports Shareholder Meeting Results, Closes Private Placement Increasing Insider Voting Control

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) announced the results of its Nov. 10, 2026, annual general and special meeting of shareholders and the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 26 Class A multiple voting shares on Nov. 9. Shareholders elected all five director nominees, reappointed MNP LLP as auditor and approved several resolutions, including authorization to issue additional Class A multiple voting shares to maintain up to 70% aggregate voting power, a 2026 omnibus equity incentive plan, a potential share consolidation at a ratio of up to 10-for-1 and a potential corporate name change. The board retains discretion over implementing the authorized measures.

The company also issued 26 Class A multiple voting shares at C$3.11 per share, generating gross proceeds of C$80.86. Xorax Family Trust, associated with CEO Zeeshan Saeed, and Fortius Research and Trading Corp., controlled by director Anthony Durkacz, each acquired 13 shares. Following the placement, the aggregate voting power of Class A multiple voting shares increased from approximately 57.01% to 68.22%. The transaction was completed under shareholder authorization granted in 2025, with proceeds designated for general working capital purposes.

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About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum invented UNBUZZD(TM) and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“Unbuzzd”) (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.84% (as of March 31, 2026) of Unbuzzd at The agreement with Unbuzzd also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd(TM) until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QNTM are available in the company's newsroom at

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